Nordson (NDSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Nordson to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $222.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson has a 12 month low of $182.52 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nordson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

