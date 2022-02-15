NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,381,000 after buying an additional 47,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ADS stock opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.19. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.
ADS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.
Alliance Data Systems Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
