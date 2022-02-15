NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,381,000 after buying an additional 47,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.19. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

ADS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.