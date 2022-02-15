NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $430.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $493.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.56. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Argus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.23.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

