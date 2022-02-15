NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DGX opened at $130.29 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

