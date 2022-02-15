NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,553,000 after acquiring an additional 759,134 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,977,000 after acquiring an additional 133,244 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,345 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 214.07%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

