NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,911,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after buying an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average of $105.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $2,435,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 243,087 shares of company stock valued at $23,131,766 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

