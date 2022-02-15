NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 78,965 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,965 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT stock opened at $244.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.