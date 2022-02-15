Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $63,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 36.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 42.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 184.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

NTRS stock opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.