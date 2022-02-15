Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Plans $1.57 Quarterly Dividend

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.57 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend by 31.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Northrop Grumman has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $27.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.77. 787,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,988. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $288.08 and a 52-week high of $408.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $5,643,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

