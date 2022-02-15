Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Up 6%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shot up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.35. 280,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,616,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

