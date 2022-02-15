Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.01). Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,209,810 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.90.
Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:NTOG)
