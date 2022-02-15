Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading 26.8% Higher

Shares of Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) traded up 26.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.91). 1,596,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 600,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.55 ($2.29).
The firm has a market capitalization of £149.02 million and a PE ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 282.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 303.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Novacyt Company Profile (LON:NCYT)
