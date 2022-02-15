Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading 26.8% Higher

Shares of Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) traded up 26.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.91). 1,596,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 600,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.55 ($2.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of £149.02 million and a PE ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 282.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 303.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Novacyt Company Profile (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

