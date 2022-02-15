NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Holdings Lifted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 12.16% of NovoCure worth $1,466,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at $81,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.87. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76.
In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.
