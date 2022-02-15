NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Update

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. NS Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21.

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

