NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Update

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. NS Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21.
About NS Solutions
