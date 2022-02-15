Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450.34 Million

Analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) to post $450.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NU’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.30 million and the lowest is $390.37 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NU will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NU.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NU shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.77.

Shares of NU opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.71. NU has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Boston Partners acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

