Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,061,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 585,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 4.79% of Nucor worth $1,384,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.08.

NYSE:NUE opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.02. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

