NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,393,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $910,065,000 after buying an additional 3,284,814 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,239,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $661,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $242.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.62. The company has a market cap of $606.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.