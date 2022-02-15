Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) versus StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Head to Head Review

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nymox Pharmaceutical and StageZero Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and StageZero Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$11.74 million ($0.15) -10.00 StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 3.93 -$6.86 million ($0.07) -2.57

StageZero Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Nymox Pharmaceutical. Nymox Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StageZero Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A -558.19% -288.11% StageZero Life Sciences -108.96% N/A -159.40%

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences beats Nymox Pharmaceutical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. The company was founded by Paul Averback on May 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Nassau, the Bahamas.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

