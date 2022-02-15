O3Swap (O3) Achieves Market Cap of $50.68 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00044959 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.69 or 0.07042857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,038.22 or 1.00092313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002906 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

