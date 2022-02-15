Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of BKOR opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.71. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

