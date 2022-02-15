Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of BKOR opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.71. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.66.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oak Ridge Financial Services (BKOR)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.