Oasis Network (ROSE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $192.06 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $192.06 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

