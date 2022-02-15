Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Up 54.6% in January

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the January 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS OCDDY traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 30,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,347. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

