Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 4.8%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.09 and last traded at $39.24. 254,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,677,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $229,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,300 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.2% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

