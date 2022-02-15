Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.05. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 178,539 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,155.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 1,978.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,615,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,313 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocean Power Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 52,739 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

