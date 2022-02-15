Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.05. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 178,539 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.64.
Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,155.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.
Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPTT)
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.
