Oddz Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and $704,208.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.85 or 0.07051039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,187.48 or 1.00155272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00048462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002905 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

