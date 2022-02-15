ODIN PROTOCOL Price Down 5% Over Last Week (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $14,300.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.94 or 0.07136256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,981.12 or 1.00021289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00049792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002926 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

