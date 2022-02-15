Odyssey (OCN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $65,246.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $65,246.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00038599 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00105356 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

