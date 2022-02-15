Offshift (XFT) Market Cap Hits $45.41 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $9.35 or 0.00021203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $45.41 million and $3.77 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,120.53 or 1.00008628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00064801 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022014 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002547 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00404423 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000934 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

