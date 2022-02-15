OHB (ETR:OHB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.50

OHB SE (ETR:OHB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €33.50 ($38.07) and last traded at €35.60 ($40.45), with a volume of 14782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €34.60 ($39.32).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.52. The firm has a market cap of $618.37 million and a P/E ratio of 26.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.53.
About OHB (ETR:OHB)
