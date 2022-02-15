OHB (ETR:OHB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.50

OHB SE (ETR:OHB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €33.50 ($38.07) and last traded at €35.60 ($40.45), with a volume of 14782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €34.60 ($39.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.52. The firm has a market cap of $618.37 million and a P/E ratio of 26.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.53.

About OHB (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

