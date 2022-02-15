Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Up 70.9% in January

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 70.9% from the January 15th total of 29,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE ODC opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $231.57 million, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.46 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 99.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 105,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 18.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

