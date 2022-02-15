Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $19,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $293.95 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.88 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

