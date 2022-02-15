Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.98. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 2,781 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $127.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 36.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Point Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

