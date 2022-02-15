Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.85

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 66030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

