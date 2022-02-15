Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) was down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 4,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 452,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

OLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $287,000. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. Research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

