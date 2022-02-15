Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Position Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 522,675 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

OHI stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

