Omni (OMNI) Price Down 10.3% This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Omni has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.81 or 0.00006377 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $206.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.76 or 0.00294619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001019 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000591 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,319 coins and its circulating supply is 563,003 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

