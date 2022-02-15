Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) CAO Sells $427,350.00 in Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:OMC traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average is $73.31. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 193.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 65,769 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $733,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

