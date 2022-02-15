Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

Omnicom Group has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Omnicom Group has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE:OMC traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average is $73.31. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omnicom Group stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.