OmniLit Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OLITU) Short Interest Down 29.4% in January

OmniLit Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OLITU) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $997,000.

OLITU stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. OmniLit Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04.

