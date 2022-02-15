OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on OMVKY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($75.00) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $66.79.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

