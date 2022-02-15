Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to post $2.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $1.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $6.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.52 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $94.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.64. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,630. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 51,930 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 63,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

