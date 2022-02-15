OneRoot Network Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $585,792.56 and $107,287.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

