onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in onsemi by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in onsemi in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in onsemi in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Craig Hallum raised their price target on onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. onsemi has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

