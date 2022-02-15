Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Shares Down 11.6%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF)’s share price was down 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONXXF. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ontex Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €15.00 ($17.05) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ontex Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Ontex Group NV is an international personal hygiene group. It offers products for baby care, feminine care and adult care and is the partner of choice for consumers, retailers and institutional and private healthcare providers. Ontex’s commercial activities are organized in three Divisions: Europe, which is predominantly focused on providing retailers with their own brands; Americas, Middle East Africa and Asia (AMEAA), which is predominantly focused on local Ontex brands; and Healthcare which focuses on Ontex adult incontinence brands in institutional channels.

