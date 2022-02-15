Opacity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115,517.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a total market cap of $19.40 million and approximately $115,517.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Opacity

Opacity is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

