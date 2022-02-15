Open Platform Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $81,572.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $81,572.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00105594 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.