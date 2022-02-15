OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Price Up 9.3%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s stock price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.23 and last traded at $46.94. Approximately 4,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 237,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.
OPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.
The firm has a market cap of $868.95 million, a P/E ratio of 340.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 218.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in OptimizeRx by 9.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,347,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OptimizeRx by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
