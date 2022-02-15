OptionRoom Market Cap Tops $746,058.89 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $746,058.89 and approximately $103,481.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

