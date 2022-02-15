Opus (OPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69,252.95

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $69,252.95 and $76.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

About Opus

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

