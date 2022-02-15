Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 32,253 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,849,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.62. The company had a trading volume of 63,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,089,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $212.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.12. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $61.08 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

